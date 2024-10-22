Tracking the Return of Showers to our Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — We are still dealing with hot temperatures today in our neighborhoods trending towards the mid to lower 70's with winds from the south continuing to advect in warmer temperatures.

Cloud cover will return in the morning hours as we track showers in the evening. These showers are being driven by a shortwave aloft carrying not a lot of moisture. We do have a chance to see some showers this evening from 7 PM to 12 AM, but we are only looking a about a tenth of an inch of precipitation in total.

Wednesday morning, a cold front will sweep across the state, replacing southerly winds with northwesterly winds. We could see gusts reach 30 mph tomorrow as highs will fall back into the lower 60's.

This trend will continue into Thursday as we watch for more chances of showers to end the week on Friday morning.

