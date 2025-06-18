Tracking storms throughout the day in Mid-Michigan with severe potential arriving Wednesday evening

LANSING, Mich. — We're starting our Wednesday wet with a few scattered thunderstorms developing in our neighborhoods. A frontal passage has stalled in the central portion of the state with winds continuing out of the south, thunderstorms have been able to develop with sufficient instability. We will continue to build instability throughout the day as the incoming area of low pressure is expected to drive the severe threat for this evening.

An Enhanced Risk for severe weather is in place for all of our neighborhoods minus the northern half of Clinton County which is in a Slight Risk. All severe impacts are possible this evening as this next area of low pressure tracks through the state late this afternoon into evening.

Severe potential looks to start with storms ahead of the area of low pressure around 4 PM. Storms continue into the evening hours with chances for thunderstorms lasting through 2 AM Thursday. Make sure to have a severe weather plan and know where your safe spaces are.

Following the severe threat, we will have chances for isolated thunderstorms through Saturday with now severe impacts expected. A ridging patter will be in place starting on Friday allowing for warm, moist air to arrive in our neighborhoods. We are seeing temperatures trends exceeding 90 degrees starting Sunday and lasting into the first half of next week.

