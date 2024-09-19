Tracking Some Much Needed Precipitation in our Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — We are still being affected by strong surface high pressure and ridging aloft that is bringing dry, hot conditions to our neighborhoods. This has been the trend going now for the past week. However we are tracking some relief.

Tomorrow is still looking dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to lower 80's. Once we head into the latter part of Friday, we will start to see some moisture return with dew points elevated in the upper 60's. This is associated with a weak cold front ahead of another low pressure system that will slowly sweep across our neighborhoods.

Once this line of showers crosses Lake Michigan, we will start to see the line break with more scattered showers likely in our neighborhoods with light rainfall amounts expected.

Heading into early next week, we will be watching for a more uniform area of precipitation to affect our neighborhoods as well as a cool down with high temperatures back in the 70's.

