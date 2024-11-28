Tracking Snowfall for Later This Evening with Travel Impacts on Friday

LANSING, Mich. — Snowfall returns to our neighborhoods this evening with accumulations expected as we head into the daytime hours tomorrow. Travel impacts including visibility could be an issue with heavier snowfall rates with these heavier lake effect bands. This will begin at around the 9 PM hour this evening to see this heavier bands make their way into the state.

High temperatures today trend in the mid 30's with some breezy conditions allowing wind chills to make it feel like we are around freezing. Make sure you stayed bundled up as we are tracking quite a cool down. Air temperatures are looking to drop below freezing for daytime highs beginning tomorrow and lasting all the way through next week. Right now, our average daytime highs should be in the lower 40's.

We will continue to watch the snowfall as we have some renewed chances for lake effect snow to reach our neighborhoods this weekend with shortwaves aloft looking to traverse through the state. We will keep you updated.

