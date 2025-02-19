Tracking Snow Today with Gradual Warming Temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — We are marking the start of a warm up today following bitterly cold temperatures that started off the week. We will see high temperatures in the upper teens today compared to the past two days where daytime highs were ranging in the mid teens. Overnight lows will also continue to warm overnight Wednesday into Thursday back into the double digits with lower teens as the trend for temperatures. Feels like temperatures today are looking to stay in the single digits through the afternoon, so continue to bundle up as we head through the week.

Fox 47 News Feels Like Temperatures in the Single Digits Wednesday Afternoon

Lake effect snow setup is still in place today with weak winds out the west. Later this evening, we are tracking a shortwave that will drive some of these snow showers into our neighborhoods Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. These showers will be broken and could carry reduced visibility and slick roadways when driving through them. Accumulations look to be on the lower side with a potential of seeing up to 1.5" by the time we finish up Thursday morning.

Fox 47 News Snow Arriving in our Neighborhoods Wednesday Evening

The back half of the week will continue to see gradual warming temperatures as well as mostly cloudy conditions. Our next best chance for precipitation will arrive early next week on Monday with a possibly rain and snow event. We will continue to monitor closely as temperatures heading into early next week are looking to trend possibly in the mid to upper 30's. This would be a return to normal. For those ready for Spring, however, we are getting even closer. Meteorological Spring begins in 10 days on March 1st with Astronomical Spring beginning March 20th.

Fox 47 News Countdown to Spring 2025

