Tracking Snow This Afternoon that Could Bring Travel Hazards

LANSING, Mich. — Snow returns to our neighborhoods this afternoon as a clipper system is expected to drive a cold front through the state. We are expecting high temperatures today right around freezing. This means we could see some mixing with the start of the precipitation at around 3 PM. Once we reach the evening hours, we will be left with lake effect bands that could reach our more southern neighborhoods of Jackson and Hillsdale. There we could see some higher snow accumulations.

Winds will also be a problem as we are starting the day with breezy conditions and winds gusting close to 30 mph. We will see this elevate in the latter morning hours where we could see wind gusts exceed 40 mph. This trend will continue later this afternoon and into the overnight hours. Partner this wind with snow, we could see white out conditions on the roads for the evening commute tonight. We could also see some travel hazards following the snow once we head into Thursday morning. We will keep you updated throughout the day with the evolution of this system.

