Tracking Showers with Chances for Wintry Mix Today in our Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — Precipitation returns to our neighborhoods today as low pressure tracks easterly this afternoon. In the morning hours, we are observing some mixed precipitation on our satellite and radar as temperatures remain below freezing.

As we progress through the morning hours, we are expecting to warm above freezing and start to see a transition from wintry mix to rain showers for the duration of Wednesday. We do have a trend being noticed of areas retaining a chance for wintry mix and even some snowflakes as weak instability can drive higher precipitation rates which would allow for a small chance to hear a rumble of thunder, but also, potentially developing some wet snow due to cooling within areas of high precip rates.

The neighborhoods that have the best shot of seeing this trend lie south of I-96 and north of I-94. We will monitor conditions throughout the day. We are not expecting any high accumulations today of ice or snow or any major impacts from this setup other than reduced visibility and slick roadways if snow does fall. Make sure to bring an umbrella.

Fox 47 News Showers and Possible Wintry Mix Lasting Through Wednesday Afternoon

Keep that umbrella handy because the precipitation is not over yet. As soon as the rain and wintry mix ends later this evening in our neighborhoods, a clipper system will track through in the overnight hours driving more scattered rain and possible wintry mix/snow in our neighborhoods throughout the day Thursday. Similar to today, we are not expecting any major impacts to day to day life or high precip accumulations.

Fox 47 News Another Round of Showers with Wintry Mix Possible Thursday

We will close out this active weather pattern with another low tracking through the State Friday evening into Saturday morning. As of now, we are looking at another rain even with a possibility to see some wintry precipitation mix in on the back end of the system through Saturday morning.

Fox 47 News Tracking More Precipitation as we Finish up the Week

Our temperatures will cool back into the upper 20's this weekend ahead of another warm up to start Meteorological Spring on March 1st.

Fox 47 News Favoring Warmer than Average Temperatures 03/03 - 3/07

