Tracking Showers to End the Week with a Sharp Decrease in Temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — We started the week off in the lower 70's in our neighborhoods and are expected to return to normal by this afternoon. We are watching for upper 70's highs throughout mid-Michigan. This is due to southerly flow advecting in warmer temperatures and the clear skies that we are seeing. It should be a nice day to get outside.

We are tracking a cold front to sweep through our neighborhoods overnight Thursday into Friday bringing showers and a possible storm as precipitation will hold on through Friday evening. Instability is present, but not ample. We will watch this system as we continue to head through the week.

With this, we will also see a temperature fall on Friday back into the lower 70's. Saturday looks to be the coldest day of our 7 Day, however, as high temperatures are expected to only reach the lower 60's. If we see 60 degrees met, we could see a record tie for lowest max temperature for September 7th for Lansing. Roller coaster temperatures is normal for this time of year in Michigan as we are now in Meteorological Fall and a few weeks out from Astronomical Fall.

