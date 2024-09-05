Tracking Showers and Storms to end our Week with a Cool Weekend Expected

LANSING, Mich. — Today, we are still seeing the effects of southerly flow as we will have high temperatures today reach a bit above average in the mid to lower 80's. We will stay dry during the day with some passing clouds and chances to still see the sun. However, precipitation returns to our neighborhoods this evening.

In the evening hours tonight we could see some spotty showers pop up after 7 PM. These look low impact and very scattered. The uniform showers and storms ahead of the surface cold front will affect our neighborhoods in the morning hours of Friday when your heading out the door.

We are not tracking any severe weather threat with this system, but it is best to stay weather aware during stormy weather. Make sure to bring the umbrella and raincoat when heading to work or school tomorrow.

We will cool our temperatures decently following the cold front as tomorrow's high temperature will range in the mid 60's and cool to the lower 60's by this Saturday. We are looking dry for the weekend.

