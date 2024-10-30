Tracking Showers and Storms for Halloween

LANSING, Mich. — After record breaking heat yesterday in our neighborhoods, we will be watching for another day of above average temperatures. We could potentially break more heat records today as well. However, relief is on the way as a cold front moves through the area tomorrow. With this cool down, we are also expecting rain showers and possible storms.

The strongest of these storms would occur along the cold front which we are tracking to advance through from the late morning into the early afternoon. For trick or treating, we are expecting for the showers to move out of the way by 6 PM. We will still be dealing with wind gusts, however, ranging from 30-35 mph.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will return to normal ahead of another warm up for next week. Showers are also expected Sunday through Tuesday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook