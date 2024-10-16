Tracking Rising Temperatures Following Another Cool Day

LANSING, Mich. — Another cold day today as we are tracking high temperatures in the mid to lower 50's. Overnight lows continue to trend in the mid 30's with potential for frost. This trend of below average temperatures does look to come to an end as we head through the rest of the week.

High pressure originating from Canada has tracked south into the U.S.. As of this morning, the center of high pressure was located to the west of the state of Michigan. This allows for northerly winds to advect in cooler temperatures to our neighborhoods.

Following today, this high pressure will begin to make its way easterly. Once it is east of Michigan, our northerly flow will become southerly flow allowing for warmer air to make its way into the state of Michigan.

We are tracking to end the week on Friday in the mid 60's with this weekend warming into the upper 60's. By the time we start next week, we could see our high temperatures return to the 70's.

With this high pressure building in, we are also expected to stay dry and have plentiful sunshine through the rest of the week and into the weekend. This will give our neighborhoods a good chance to go out on a drive and take in the fall colors.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook