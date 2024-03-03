Watch Now
Tracking Record Breaking Heat and Chance for Storms to Start the Week

We're starting March off very warm with a chance to break a high temperature record to start the week with a chance for storms following
Posted at 6:10 AM, Mar 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-03 06:10:17-05

LANSING, Mich. — Starting off our Sunday with some fog moving northward through our area this morning. Skies will clear in the late morning while wind will begin to pick up with gusts ranging in the mid to lower 20's. High temps throughout our neighborhoods are expected to get into the lower 60's which is above average for this time of year. As we start the week, we could see temps climb to 70 on Monday which would break a record for high temp on that given date. Overnight Monday, we are tracking a system that will slowly move through bringing some rain and the chance for an isolated thunderstorm to our neighborhoods.

