Tracking More Storms and Severe Weather Overnight Tonight

LANSING, Mich. — We are tacking more severe weather this evening and overnight as storms will move in at around midnight tonight and last through the mid morning hours. The Storm Prediction Center has our southern neighborhoods including Hillsdale County, parts of Jackson County, and parts of Eaton County in an enhanced risk for severe weather including severe wind gusts over 60 mph. The rest of our neighborhoods are under a slight risk for similar wind impacts.

We will continue to watch this trend as the evening progresses. We will see the cold frontal passage associated with this storm threat advance through our neighborhoods tomorrow with a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the early afternoon hours. Following Tuesday, high pressure will build in over the state of Michigan and we will see an abundance of sun through the rest of the week and into the weekend with below average high temperatures in the mid to upper 70's.

