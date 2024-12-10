Tracking More Snow and Bitter Temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — As we head into the middle portion of our week, we will be tracking our next snowfall with light accumulations expected in our neighborhoods. We could still see changes with system as it approaches the state.

Today, high temperatures are looking to range in the lower 40's. This is still above average for this time of year where we should be in the upper 30's. We will continue to cool as an upper level trough will advect even cooler conditions prior to a cold front that is expected to advance through the state. This cold front will drive snow showers into our neighborhoods on Wednesday and overnight into Thursday.

Travel hazards are possible as the uniform area of snow moves through Wednesday afternoon/evening. However, timing of the frontal passage could change and we will keep you updated. Heavier amounts of snow are expected to stay further to the west due to lake effect bands.

Following the snowfall, a blast of cold air will advect into our neighborhoods. On Thursday, we are expecting daytime high temperatures to only reach the upper teens. Feels like temperatures on Thursday morning are expected to be below zero degrees.

