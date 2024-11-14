Tracking More Rain Showers Today in our Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — We are starting the day off with widespread showers throughout the entire lower peninsula which will be bringing much needed rain to our neighborhoods still feeling the effects from the short term drought. These areas include Clinton, Eaton, and Hillsdale counties. Once this system tracks out of our neighborhoods, we could see totals ranging from half an inch to three quarters of an inch from last night through this evening.

High temperatures today will remain in the lower 50's with overnight lows sticking in the mid to lower 40's, similar to last night. This is a bit above average for this time of year. Overnight lows should range in the mid to lower 30's.

We will be entering the weekend dry with mostly cloudy skies, high in the mid to lower 50's. Overnight lows tracking in the mid to lower 40's. Sunday morning brings our next best chance for precipitation. This is mainly tracking towards our northern neighborhoods of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties. We will keep watching this system as we head closer to the weekend.

We will start next week dry with more chances for showers entering midweek Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will return to normal in the upper 40's by Wednesday.

