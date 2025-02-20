Tracking Light Snow Today with a Dry End of the Week in Sight

LANSING, Mich. — Light snow continues to move across our neighborhoods this morning allowing for slick travel along back roads during the first half of the day. We will continue to see this light snow possible in our neighborhoods through today with a drying period on the way. Accumulations stay under an inch for all of our neighborhoods today.

Fox 47 News Light Snow Showers Possible in our Neighborhoods Thursday AM

Winds are expected to shift Friday evening allowing for the transfer of warmer air to our neighborhoods as well as shutting off the lake effect snow setup.

We will see high temperatures today continue to warm gradually back above 20 degrees. Lower 20's remains to be the trend across all of our neighborhoods for daytime highs. We will continue to warm as we head into the weekend with high temperatures looking to return to freezing on Sunday and high temps nearing 40 degrees next week.

Fox 47 News High Temperatures Thursday 02/20

We are looking to stay dry during the weekend period with mostly cloudy skies. Our next best chance for precipitation comes Monday morning with a chance of both rain and snow as our overnight lows looks to remain around freezing and our daytime highs will warm into the upper 30's. We will continue to see precipitation chances through the first half of next week in the form of both rain and snow possible.

Fox 47 News Next Best Chance for Precipitation Arrives Early Next Week

