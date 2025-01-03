Tracking Lake Effect Snowfall Today in our Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — Snow Showers began a little earlier than expected as winds shifted last night from the northwest, kicking off the lake effect snow. We will be tracking these showers throughout the day today with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties further to the west including Barry and Calhoun. These alerts are set to expire at 1 AM Saturday.

A shortwave moving through this morning is driving snow showers a bit more inland where our neighborhoods are expecting to see some snow at most around an inch. Hillsdale county could see a bit more depending on the persistent snow band that is tracking towards the county throughout the day. By this evening, we could still see some snow, but the threat will start to wind down with snow becoming scarce tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures continue to plummet this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 20's. Overnight low temperatures are expecting to range in the mid to upper teens. This is below average for this time of year as we begin 2025.

A strong winter storm is expected to impact the Midwest this weekend as well. However, it is tracking too far south at the moment for Michigan to see anything. If we see any changes with this system, we will keep you updated.

