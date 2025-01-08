Tracking Lake Effect Snow Today with More Snow on the Way

LANSING, Mich. — Lake effect snow showers are expecting to bring accumulating snow to neighborhoods further to the west. Our neighborhoods could see some of these snow showers move in later this afternoon at around 4 PM and lasting through the evening hours. We are not expecting heavy accumulations in our neighborhoods. At the most, we are expecting around an inch of accumulations through Wednesday night. Some localized areas within the snow band could see a bit more. However, accumulating snow shouldn't bring too many hazards other than some possible slick spots on the roads.

Fox 47 News Lake Effect Snow Moving Inland Wednesday Afternoon

Today will not be our only shot at snow. We have another system moving through on Friday which as of now, looks pretty weak as it moves through the state of Michigan. We could still see some accumulating snow with this system to end our week. This system could still change as we head through the rest of the week and we will keep you updated.

Another round of snow arrives to end our weekend on Sunday and into Monday. This system looks to be more amplified as we are tracking it right now as a clipper system is looking to track right through Michigan. It is still too early to talk number and timing as the forecast could still change prior to.

Fox 47 News Clipper System Moving Through Michigan to End our Weekend

We are still dealing with cold temperatures in our neighborhoods. Overnight tonight, lows are trending in the mid to lower teens across our neighborhoods. By the time we wake up on Thursday, we are expecting feels like temperatures in the single digits. Overnight lows are looking to warm back into the 20's as we head into the overnight hours of Friday. Daytime highs throughout the 7-Day are still trending below freezing in the mid to upper 20's. This is below average for this time of year and we are expecting to keep this trend as we head into the middle of January.

Fox 47 News Feels Like Temperatures in the Single Digits Tomorrow Morning

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook