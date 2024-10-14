Tracking High Temperatures Today 10 Degrees Below Average

LANSING, Mich. — Following much needed rain in our neighborhoods, we are starting the week with cold temperatures.

The low pressure system that brought us our rain has moved off to the east allowing for northerly winds to advect in cooler temperatures to our neighborhoods. This trend will continue through the first half of the week as high pressure builds in to the west of us.

With these strong northerly winds, we have a chance to see a shower pop up today. However, most of the uniform areas of precipitation will stay closer to the lake since these showers are lake enhanced.

High temperatures will remain in the lower 50's through Wednesday with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30's allowing chances for frost. The only inhibition with frost development will be the cloud cover that we are tracking in the overnight hours. This cloud cover will keep us warmer in the overnight hours, making it harder to reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Skies look to clear by Thursday with temperatures climbing back to normal in the upper 50's/lower 60's.

