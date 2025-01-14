Tracking Hazardous Travel This Morning as Lake Effect Snow Continues

LANSING, Mich. — Strong winds from the northwest meet strong winds from the southwest and are converging this morning allowing for lake effect snow to reach inland into our neighborhoods. Hazardous travel with slick conditions is expected this morning due to the cold temperatures in the teens and accumulating snowfall. This trend continues through the morning hours.

Fox 47 News Snow Band Tracking South Towards I-94 at 10 AM Tuesday

Fox 47 News Snow Moving in at 7 AM Tuesday

Fox 47 News Snow Arriving in Hillsdale at Noon Tuesday

Fox 47 News Winter Weather Advisory Through 7 PM Tonight

We are still under a Winter Weather Advisory for most of our neighborhoods through 7 PM this evening. We could still see some lake effect showers move through this afternoon. However, impacts should be minimal compared to what we are watching this morning. Additional snowfall totals can be seen below as we head through the day.

Fox 47 News Snow Total Expected Throughout the Day Today

Once the snow tapers off this afternoon, daytime highs will only be in the mid to upper teens today. Temperatures that are this cold make salt less effective on roadways. Slick travel conditions could remain throughout the entire day and into tonight before we start to warm. Tomorrow, temperatures will return to the lower 20's with chances for overnight lake effect snow to return. Impacts for Thursday's morning commute do not look terrible at the moment, but we will continue to keep you updated.

Fox 47 News Tracking More Snow Overnight Wednesday into Thursday Morning

Temperatures will warm back to above freezing by the end of the work week. We are expecting high temperatures in the mid 30's on Friday. We could see some wintry mix to start our weekend on Saturday as our temperatures will start to cool again to start a brand new week. This arctic air could send our overnight low air temperatures into the single digits by the time we wake up on Monday morning.

