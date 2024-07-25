Tracking Clear Conditions and Below Average Temperatures Today

LANSING, Mich. — This morning, we are watching clear conditions as we are still being affected by the cold front that advanced through our neighborhoods a few nights ago. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 70's today.

High pressure builds into our neighborhoods as well as the start of ridging aloft, bringing our temperatures back to normal in the lower 80's for Friday. This trend will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Temps will start to rise above average on Sunday as we look ahead to our next best chances of showers and storms starting Sunday evening. These systems look to last through Wednesday. We will keep you updated on any possible severe impacts.

