Tracking a Wet Start to the Week

LANSING, Mich. — We have been dealing with dry conditions in our neighborhoods for the past two months. Some of our neighborhoods are in a state of drought. We have observed rain from last night and will have multiple chances today and tomorrow for some much needed showers.

The current weather pattern shows a deep trough out to the west which is allowing for our winds to be from the southwest. This allows for moisture to return to the state as well as our temperatures to rise above average. Today we can expect our high to be in the mid 60's which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. We could see wind gusts exceed 30 mph today as well.

This trend will continue into tomorrow for election day as a cold front will approach and pass through our neighborhoods overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. We could see winds gusting over 30 mph tomorrow with high temperatures in the lower 70's.

Thunderstorms remain possible due to mid level disturbances in our strong southwesterly flow. We are not tracking any severe impacts with this system. However, the rainfall within these thunderstorms could produce heavy precipitation rates. Make sure to stay weather aware when heading out the door.

