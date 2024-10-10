Tracking a Warmup to End the Week with Rain Expected to Return this Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Following frost in our neighborhoods in the morning hours, we will begin to track a warm up to end our week. Overnight lows tonight are expected to return to the mid 40's. This inhibits our chances to see frost due to how warm it will be as we usually look for overnight lows forecast in the mid to upper 30's for frost.

Today, high temperatures will be similar to the previous couple of days in the mid 60's with plentiful sunshine. This trend will come to an end by tomorrow as strong southerly flow will allow for warm air advection to bring our high temperatures back up into the mid 70's.

By this weekend, we will see a cool down as a low pressure system moves its way towards Michigan. This will bring on average temperatures for Saturday with a cooling trend to start next week with shower potential greatest on Sunday. We are not tracking any severe impacts with this system. However, our neighborhoods do really need the rainfall due to how dry it has been.

We will be starting next week with well below average with high temperatures in the lower 50's for Monday and Tuesday.

