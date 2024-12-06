Tracking a Warmup in our Neighborhoods as we Start the Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — As we come to the end of the work week, we will be drying out as high pressure builds into the south of the state of Michigan. This will drive the snow showers out of our area and allow for dry conditions entering the weekend. Highs today will still be a bit chilly in the upper 20's with wind chills still in the teens.

Heading into the weekend, we are tracking a warm up in our temperatures. Saturday high temperatures look to range around freezing with dry conditions and continuing warming temperatures into Sunday with highs in the 40's. This will be a tad above average for this time of year as we should be in the upper 30's for average high temps.

Heading into the new week, we will warm our temperatures in the upper 40's for Monday as our next low pressure system will bring rain showers to our neighborhoods as a cold front sweeps through. Following Monday, our temperatures will begin to decrease again. Temperatures will fall below average by the time we reach the middle of the week next week.

