Tracking a Gradual Increase in Temperature this Week with Chances for Returning Showers

LANSING, Mich. — We are looking to warm up slightly today with clear conditions to bring plentiful sunshine similar to what we saw for the Labor Day holiday. High pressure moves off to the east of us by this afternoon allowing for southerly flow to advect in warmer temperatures. We are expecting highs to stay in the mid to lower 70's.

Clouds return to the forecast this Thursday as we turn to above average temperatures ahead of a cold front that will bring showers and possible thunderstorms. We are watching the time frame from 5 AM to 8 PM Friday for shower potential and Friday afternoon/evening for possible thunderstorms. We could definitely see changes to these time frames and will be watching this system closely as we approach mid week.

Temperatures look to fall well below average yet again by the weekend as we are looking at highs in the lower 60's for both Saturday and Sunday. Roller coaster temperatures are normal in Michigan during this time of year, but it is definitely looking chillier than what we experienced for the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will increase back into the upper 60's as we start the week next Monday.

