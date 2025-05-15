LANSING, Mich. — We are watching very closely for potential severe storms in our neighborhoods Thursday evening. An area of surface low pressure producing severe t-storm warnings this morning in Minnesota will slowly track east throughout the day today. This low will deepen as an affiliated occluded frontal passage will advance through our neighborhoods this evening.

Fox 47 News This area of low pressure will drive the occluded frontal passage through our neighborhoods, driving the potential severe storms

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail all possible in Mid-Michigan Thursday evening

This occluded front will act as ascent and a driver for producing storms this evening that could turn severe. The Storm Prediction Center has furthered the Enhanced Risk into our neighborhoods with all severe impacts on the table for tonight.

Fox 47 News The level 3, Enhanced Risk, has been extended further into our neighborhoods

These impacts included damaging winds with gusts possibly exceeding 75 mph, 2" in diameter hail (size of a hen egg), and a few tornadoes. Make sure to know your severe weather plan if we do see any developments this evening.

WSYM Severe Weather Threats, Thursday Evening

Timing for these storms should stay past midnight. This means that we will start to see a broken line start to organize once the storms reach our neighborhoods. The storms are looking to enter the state of Michigan at around 8 PM this evening with our neighborhoods looking to see storms from 10 PM to 1 AM tonight.

Fox 47 News Our neighborhoods could see severe storms from 10PM to 1AM Thursday evening

Following the storms this evening, we will dry out with dew points falling Friday afternoon with a mid level trough making its way towards our neighborhoods. This trough will drive more storm chances Friday evening. At the moment, the most southern area of Hillsdale County is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather for damaging winds and hail. We will be watching these storms closely as we close the week.

Fox 47 News Friday evening could see some storms in our neighborhoods

We will cool down for the weekend with high temperatures in the lower 60's with chances for shower on Saturday and Midweek next week.

WATCH BELOW TO LEARN MORE ABOUT TORNADO SAFE SPACES & THE DIFFERENCE FROM A WATCH & WARNING

WSYM TORNADO SAFE SPACES EXPLAINER

WSYM WATCHES WARNINGS EXPLAINER

