Tornado watch issued for our neighborhoods until 11 p.m.

Lansing Tornado Watch Graphic
WSI
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all of our neighborhoods.
Posted at 5:24 PM, May 07, 2024
LANSING, Mich. — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Tornado Watch until 11 p.m. for the following counties:

  • Clinton
  • Eaton
  • Hillsdale
  • Ingham
  • Jackson

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms are likely and may be severe, with damaging wind gusts, hail, and the potential for an isolated tornado.
