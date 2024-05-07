Tornado watch issued for our neighborhoods until 11 p.m.

LANSING, Mich. — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Tornado Watch until 11 p.m. for the following counties:



Clinton

Eaton

Hillsdale

Ingham

Jackson

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms are likely and may be severe, with damaging wind gusts, hail, and the potential for an isolated tornado.

