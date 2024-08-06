Tornado watch in effect for multiple counties

LANSING, Mich. — A tornado watch in effect for multiples areas near us: Three rivers, Jackson, Hillsdale, Adrian, Monroe, Angola. This is in effect until 3:00 p.m. This could change as storms pass through our neighborhoods we could see the watch canceled. For now, have a plan of action ready. Be prepared if needed, to get to a basement or interior room. Stay away from windows, as flying debris is a serious threat. If you are in a in a car try to be near an area where you can quickly get indoors if needed.

