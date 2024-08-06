Tornado watch in effect for multiple counties

LANSING, Mich. — A tornado watch in effect for multiples areas near us: Three rivers, Jackson, Hillsdale, Adrian, Monroe, Angola. This is in effect until 3:00 p.m. This could change as storms pass through our neighborhoods we could see the watch canceled. For now, have a plan of action ready. Be prepared if needed, to get to a basement or interior room. Stay away from windows, as flying debris is a serious threat. If you are in a in a car try to be near an area where you can quickly get indoors if needed.
Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.