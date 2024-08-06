Tornado Warning issued for Hillsdale County

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a tornado warning for the following neighborhoods until 10:15 a.m.
- Southwestern Hillsdale County
- Southeastern Branch County
This is a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado, flying debris, and damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.
