Tornado Warning Expires After Storm Moves Across Mid-Michigan

UPDATE: The tornado warning has expired in Ingham and Eaton Counties. More than 1,000 people in northern Jackson County are without power as a result of the storm.

The NWS says that at 1:40, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Eaton Rapids, moving northeast at 35 mph. The source of the original tornado warning came from radar indicated rotation.

The storm is now tracking its way into Perry at 2:30 and then through Shiawassee at 2:55PM.

Meteorologist Jake DeRees said rainfall is coming down at around an inch per hour in the heart of the storm.

MSU's East Lansing Campus then sent out an alert asking students and staff to seek shelter inside a building or facility immediately.

People are urged to move into a basement or safe location.

Our viewing area is also under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7:00PM.

