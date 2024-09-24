Tornado warning issued for Hillsdale County

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a tornado warning for Hillsdale County until 7:30 p.m.
If you are in the area, you must get to a safe space away from windows, like a basement or interior room, for safety.
