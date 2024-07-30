Tornado Warning issued for Eaton County on Monday

LANSING, Mich. — A Tornado Warning has been issued for Eaton County until 8:30 pm on Monday, July 29.
The National Weather Service says just after 8 pm, a severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado was spotted near Bellevue.
Those in the area should take shelter in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor.
We'll continue to monitor these storms throughout the night.
