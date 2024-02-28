Tornado warning issued for Ingham and Jackson Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Ingham and Jackson counties until 1:30 a.m.

WATCH LIVE: Tornado warning in Ingham and Jackson counties



Damage could include downed power lines, fallen trees, and the potential for quarter-sized hail.

Take cover and get to a safe place in your home.

TORNADO BASEMENT

We also have a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for all of our neighborhoods in Mid-Michigan until Wednesday, February 28, at 5:00 a.m. for the following counties:



Ingham

Jackson

Eaton

Clinton

Calhoun

Ionia

Consumer Energy is reminding people to charge their phones and electronic devices, have an emergency kit, and unplug any sensitive electronic devices.

They are also reminding our neighbors to make sure generators are at least 25 feet away from doors or windows.

To check and see if there are any power outages in your neighborhood, click here.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook