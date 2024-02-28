Watch Now
Tornado warning issued for Ingham and Jackson Counties

Tornado Warning
Tornado Warning
Posted at 12:10 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 00:59:26-05

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Ingham and Jackson counties until 1:30 a.m.

Damage could include downed power lines, fallen trees, and the potential for quarter-sized hail.

Take cover and get to a safe place in your home.

We also have a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for all of our neighborhoods in Mid-Michigan until Wednesday, February 28, at 5:00 a.m. for the following counties:

  • Ingham
  • Jackson
  • Eaton
  • Clinton
  • Calhoun
  • Ionia

Consumer Energy is reminding people to charge their phones and electronic devices, have an emergency kit, and unplug any sensitive electronic devices.
They are also reminding our neighbors to make sure generators are at least 25 feet away from doors or windows.

To check and see if there are any power outages in your neighborhood, click here.

