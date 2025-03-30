LIVE UPDATES: Severe storm moves out of mid-Michigan

WE CONTINUE TO UPDATE THIS ARTICLE AS NEW INFORMATION COMES IN, PLEASE KEEP CHECKING FOR NEW INFORMATION.

TORNADO WARNINGS HAVE NOW EXPIRED. HOWEVER, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9:00 PM FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES.

IN CENTRAL MICHIGAN GRATIOT MONTCALM IN SOUTH CENTRAL MICHIGAN CALHOUN CLINTON EATON INGHAM IONIA JACKSON IN SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN ALLEGAN BARRY KALAMAZOO KENT OTTAWA VAN BUREN IN WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN MUSKEGON

Locations impacted include...

THE CITIES OF ALLEGAN, ALLENDALE, ALMA, BANFIELD, BATH, BATTLE CREEK, BELDING, BRADLEY, BROOKFIELD, CHARLOTTE, COVERT, DEWITT, DORR, DOWLING, EAST LANSING, EASTMANVILLE, EATON RAPIDS, ELM HALL, FENNVILLE, FOREST HILL, GOWEN, GRAND LEDGE, GRAND RAPIDS, GRAND VALLEY, GREENVILLE, GRESHAM, HARTFORD, HASTINGS, HOLLAND, IONIA, IRVING, ITHACA, JACKSON, JENISON, KALAMAZOO, KEELER, LAMONT, LANGSTON, LANSING, MARNE, MATTAWAN, MCDONALD, MIDDLEVILLE, MUSKEGON, NORTON SHORES, ORLEANS, OTSEGO, PAW PAW, PLAINWELL, PORTAGE, PORTLAND, RIVERDALE, SMYRNA, SOUTH HAVEN, ST. JOHNS, ST. LOUIS, TURK LAKE, WACOUSTA, WAVERLY, WAYLAND, WOODBURY, AND WYOMING.

Severe and Potentially Destructive Storms Impacting Central and Southern Michigan

Residents across central and southern Michigan are urged to take shelter as damaging thunderstorms move through the region this evening.

Hazard:

Wind gusts up to 80 mph, capable of producing widespread damage.

Verification:

At 6:32 PM, the Lansing ASOS (Automated Surface Observing System) recorded a wind gust of 62 mph, confirming the severity of the storms already in progress.

Expected Impacts:

Flying debris poses a serious threat to anyone caught outdoors without proper shelter.

Mobile homes are especially vulnerable and may sustain significant structural damage.

Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Widespread tree damage and power outages are likely across the affected areas.

These storms are capable of producing life-threatening conditions, and residents are strongly advised to seek shelter immediately and stay tuned to local weather alerts for ongoing updates.

For those in tornado warning areas: If You’re Indoors (Home, Work, School):



Go to the lowest level of the building (preferably a basement).

If there’s no basement, move to an interior room or hallway, away from windows (like a bathroom or closet).

Protect your head and neck with your arms, a helmet, or a heavy blanket/pillow.

Stay under something sturdy like a heavy table or staircase if possible.

Avoid large open areas (like gymnasiums or auditoriums), and stay away from windows and exterior walls.



If You’re in a Tall Building:

Go to the lowest floor possible. Stay in a small interior room or stairwell, away from glass and outside walls.

If You’re Driving: Do not try to outrun a tornado in a vehicle. If possible, pull over and seek shelter in a sturdy building nearby.

If no shelter is available,

Stay in the car with your seatbelt on.

Put your head down below the windows and cover yourself with a coat or blanket. As a last resort, lie flat in a low-lying ditch away from your car and cover your head — but beware of flooding. Seek shelter immediately. If no buildings are nearby, lie flat in a low spot or ditch, covering your head with your arms.



WATCH: Reporter Darius Udrys report on

storm damage in Jackson

Storm damage in Jackson

WATCH: Rain outside of the FOX47 News Station

FOX47 Roof Cam Timelapse

Rain outside FOX47

