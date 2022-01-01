Tonight's Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect

LANSING, Mich. — Steady snow showers are falling across Mid-Michigan, expected to continue through the overnight hours. Locations along and south of I-96 could receive 3 to 5 inches of snow, with isolated higher amounts near I-94. In the city of Grand Rapids, about 2-4" or so of snow looks likely. North of Grand Rapids, and north of I-96, we expect lighter totals in the 1" to 3" range. Colder air moves in for Sunday, setting off isolated lake effect snow showers. Temperatures become slightly better for Tuesday, before another blast of frigid air arrives later Wednesday. High temperatures will only be in the teens on Thursday and Friday, with overnight low temperatures in the single digits. More snow will be possible Wednesday into Thursday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with snow likely. Slick travel conditions. It will start to taper off by daybreak. Lows in the teens. Winds north at 10 to 20 mph.

TOMORROW / SUNDAY: Early morning snow tapers off to lake effect snow showers west of U.S. 131. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Colder, with highs in the low/mid 20s.

MONDAY: Lingering morning lake flurries; otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the middle 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle to lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake-enhanced snow showers. Temperatures dropping through the day. Starting off in the lower 30s, dropping to the teens by Wednesday night.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook