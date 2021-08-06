Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid

LANSING, Mich. — It will be around 70 degrees at 9 am and we'll make it back into the low to mid-80s. It will be in the lower 80s and maybe up to 83 with sun in the morning early on but more clouds in the afternoon with a couple of spotty showers that show up later in the day into the evening.

A shower could linger into Saturday but again coverage will be very light most of the weekend. It is going to be rain-free Sunday and up to around 90 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds and humidity really starting to crank up.

Humidity will stick around through much of next work week with daytime highs squarely in the Upper 80s

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid. Chance scattered showers in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid-80s. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: An early lingering shower possible otherwise; very humid. Highs in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with the chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the evening. Highs near 90 degrees and humid.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s and humid.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, humid and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.

