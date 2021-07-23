Tonight's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, and humid. Showers possible. Highs in the low 80s

LANSING, Mich. — Friday will be a sticky summer day with highs in the low 80s and high humidity. A few additional showers or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. We're keeping a close eye on Saturday as well for the potential for another round of thunderstorms that could produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds. By Sunday, the focus is on the heat. While it may become slightly less humid (only slightly) the temps will soar. Highs to finish the weekend and through the middle of next week will likely approach 90 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and humid. Showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and storms. Some may be strong to severe with brief, heavy rainfall. Highs in the low/mid-80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Hot and dry with a high near 90.

