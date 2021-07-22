Tonight's Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few evening showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80's

LANSING, Mich. — Dry weather continues Thursday. By Thursday night the humidity increases and showers and storms become more likely. That chance may continue into Friday with heavy rainfall being the biggest concern. Showers and storms are expected again on Saturday with another cold front arriving. Temperatures will gradually climb back into the 80s late week and climb into the upper 80s through the upcoming weekend.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few evening showers and thunderstorms possible, but most at night. Highs in the low 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Becoming partly cloudy. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mainly dry and partly cloudy. Muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.

