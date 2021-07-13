Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. More humid, with highs in the upper 70s.

LANSING, Mich. — Tuesday brings a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as a warmer and more humid air mass pushes into the region along with the passage of an upper-level disturbance. As one storm system departs and another approaches, most of Wednesday will likely stay dry before a renewed chance at wet weather arrives Thursday. Skies look much drier by next weekend, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms as a low-pressure system tracks over the state. More humid, with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the low/mid-80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Humid with highs in the low/mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Lingering showers in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

