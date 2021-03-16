Light wintry mix develops

LANSING, Mich. — A wintry mess of snow and some freezing rain will develop over the next several hours. It will slowly trend north through midnight and be gone by the Tuesday morning commute. A light coating of snow of one inch or less along with a light glaze of ice is possible by early Tuesday. Tuesday morning could be a bit of a difficult commute, plan ahead now for some extra time. There will likely be some snow and ice you have to scrap off of the windshield. Most of this coming week features seasonable temperatures with highs mostly in the 40s and lows mostly in the upper 20s. A better surge of warmth appears to be on track to build into the region next weekend into that following week!

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet expected. Up to 1" of snow is possible everywhere with a light glaze of ice along and south of I-96. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. East winds at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Any light wintry mix exits early in the morning early. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the middle 40s. East to northwest wind at 3 to 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and nice! Highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and wintry mix chances mainly along and south of I-96. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Highs in the middle 40s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook