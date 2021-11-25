Tonight's Forecast: Lake-effect light snow showers

MID-MICHIGAN — Expect flurries and light snow showers around the region tonight with only dustings & light coatings on grassy surfaces the rule for most of us. A few localized amounts of an inch or two will be possible but certainly the exception. Nonetheless, slick roads are possible out and about this evening and overnight. A new clipper system dives southward into the region Saturday afternoon bringing a new round of light snow to West Michigan with the potential of 1-2" mainly on grassy surfaces. A few more snow showers lake-effect variety will occur into Sunday as well.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lake-effect snow showers and flurries, mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Grassy accumulations are possible in these areas. Lows in the middle 20s. watch out for slick spots on the roads! Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: A few lake-effect snow showers or flurries possible, mainly along/west of U.S. 131, otherwise mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 30s. Winds northwest at 7 to 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Thickening clouds. Afternoon light snow develops and goes into the evening. 1-2" of snow possible mainly on grassy surfaces. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for lake-effect flurries and snow showers. Light additional accumulations possible. Highs in the middle 30s

