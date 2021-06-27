Watch
Forecast: Evening showers & storms mainly south of I-96, quieter overnight

After an active weather day on Saturday, we look for quieter conditions on Sunday. A slight chance for a few showers still exists but many more dry hours are anticipated for Sunday. Highs in the upper 70's.
Posted at 11:47 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 23:48:00-04

LANSING, Mich. — After an active weather day on Saturday, we look for quieter conditions on Sunday. A slight chance for a few showers still exists but many more dry hours are anticipated for Sunday. Expect a breezy one, however, for the back half of our weekend. Monday is perhaps the driest day of the extended forecast, but even then, some showers are possible. Please keep in mind as you are out and about this weekend that it takes as little as 6" of moving water to sweep a person or vehicle away. If you see water over a roadway, please seek an alternative route because you don't know how deep the water is, or if the road is still there.

TOMORROW/SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with mainly showers and a few storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

