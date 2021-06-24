LANSING, Mich. — Tonight's Forecast: Dry for most in the 60s. Thursday may start with a mix of clouds and sun but during the afternoon and evening, showers and a few storms will be possible. The heaviest of our rain will overspread the area on Friday as a front becomes stationary overhead. Saturday and Sunday also have the chance to bring additional rain and storms to the region, although severe weather is not likely. How much rain we see over the weekend remains in question as the track and strength of additional weather disturbances remains to be seen, but two to four inches is not out of the question at this point. Stay up on later forecasts.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy and warmer with highs in the low/mid-80s. Evening showers and storms, especially near and west of 131. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid-70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook