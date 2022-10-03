Tonight's Forecast: Clear, calm, and frosty

LANSING, Mich. — This is the first weekend in eight weekends that is rain-free! This work week looks to be average in nature, with dry skies remain through Monday and Tuesday and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Patchy frost will be around Monday morning, but overnight lows will remain in the 40s or 50s through Friday. The next chance of rain is expected to arrive Thursday with an approaching cold front. Scattered rain showers are possible on Thursday and will linger into Friday with Lake-effect rain showers possible. High will be in the low 70s Wednesday, only to tumble back to the lower 50s next Friday. We could even potentially see our first widespread freeze by the start of the weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows dip to the upper 40s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s, low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of a few showers. Highs tumble into the low 50s.

