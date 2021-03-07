Tonight's Forecast: Clear and cold

LANSING, Mich. — Sunshine is set to continue for the second day of the weekend! Temperatures will be seasonable for the first week of March, reaching the low to mid 40s. Once a warm front pushes through Sunday night, temperatures fly into the 50s and 60s for much of the work week. This is 15° to 20° above average for early March. Take note also, overnight lows will be very mild, holding in the 40s to near 50 for the middle of the week. Sunshine will stick around Monday and Tuesday with rain developing Wednesday and Thursday, some of which could be heavy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the middle teens.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer with highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm! Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain developing later in the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, some may be heavy. Temps hold in the 50s.

