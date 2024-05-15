Today's weather will be great to get outdoors

LANSING, Mich. — We will have plenty of sunshine today despite a cloudy start. By late morning we will start to see a clearing and sunshine moving in. Temperature wise, it will be quite pleasant. We will top out around 71°. Dry conditions should hold all day and night, although a couple areas in the southeast party of area could see a sprinkle pop up.

Thursday should be another warm and pleasant day overall, but expect showers to move in very late and stick around into Friday.

Friday expect rain, but not for everywhere. Areas more south and east are likely to see the showers., while some areas like Ionia and Lansing could be dry for the most part. With the showers, expect varying degrees of rain, from light to heavy, with isolated thunderstorms.

We should be dry and warm for the most part this weekend. However, expect showers and thunderstorms to move in for parts of Monday and Tuesday.

