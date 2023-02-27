Today's Forecast: Wintry mix with gusty winds

LANSING, Mich. — After a sunny end to our weekend, steady rain and freezing rain will unfold across the area. This winter storm could cause slick travel along and north of I-96 starting mid/late this morning, so plan ahead! WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are posted for Clinton, Ingham and Eaton counties beginning at 7 a.m. Some areas will see light freezing rain, then turn to steady to moderate rain. Winds will be gusty up to 40 mph through the afternoon as well. Tuesday skies clear a bit by the afternoon, with temperatures sticking in the 40s. Another chance for rain and snow is possible on Wednesday. Quiet and dry skies are expected again Thursday, before another winter system moves into the Great Lakes Friday.

TODAY: Wintry mix, rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s/lower 40s. Breezy too, winds east at 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds becoming west at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, but some afternoon sunshine. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds west at 6 to 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with light rain or snow showers earlier in the day. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

