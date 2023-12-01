Today's Forecast: Wintry Mix with cloudy skies

LANSING, Mich. — Keep warm layers and your rain coat ready for the next few days. Our system is arriving early this morning, initially bringing rain showers. We are kicking off with a warm to cool spread of temperatures from south to north. Snow accumulations are expected to be between 1 to 3 inches of wet snow by tonight. A messy mix of rain and snow will linger through Saturday morning, but the rest of the day will be dry. A mix of rain and snow makes a comeback on Sunday, with a stray sprinkle or flurry possible early on Monday.

