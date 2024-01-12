Today's Forecast: Winter storm arrives today

LANSING, Mich. — All eyes are on a major winter storm, expected to bring widespread, heavy snow and strong winds today into Saturday. This will be a HIGH IMPACT EVENT! Snow totals between Friday and Saturday night will likely range between 8" to over 12". Isolated locations could receive up to 14" of snow. Some rain could mix in at times, but this system will bring primarily snow. This system will force a pattern change and sharply colder temperatures along with Arctic air this weekend and next week with accumulating lake effect snow. Additional snow will add up on Sunday and Monday due to persistent lake effect. Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts for all snow chances later in the week.

