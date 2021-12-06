Today's Forecast: Windy, cold, lake-effect snow showers

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will fall throughout the day starting in the early morning hours in the upper 30s/lower 40s. Cold air and strong winds from the northwest generate lake effect snow showers with snow accumulations between 1-3 inches possible. Lake effect snow bands could reduce visibility at times with brief snow squalls and near white-out conditions along U.S. 131, and slick travel will be likely through out the day. Factoring in the wind and dropping temperatures, the feels-like temperatures will be teens to single digits by this evening. Wind gusts will be the strongest along the lakeshore between 40 to 50 mph. Wind gusts inland will range between 35-40 mph. Because of the strong winds, power outages are possible. As a result, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the area through 10 P.M. this evening. There's a chance for a few snow flurries on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. More rain/snow chances are possible later this week.

TODAY: Cloudy and very windy with lake-effect snow showers likely. Snow accumulations between 1-3" possible, with the focus along/west of U.S. 131. Temps fall into the upper 20s. West northwest winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 40-50 mph at times. Brief white-out conditions from snow squalls are possible, especially on north-south roadways!

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with lows in the upper teens. A few lingering snow showers or flurries possible. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with lake-effect flurries during the morning. A few snow flurries possible through the day. Highs in the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 30 degrees.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix possible in the late evening. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of rain and a few snow flakes in the evening. Highs in the upper 30s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook